Nov 7 (Reuters) -

HOSHIIRYOU-SANKI CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.10 3.99 8.60 (+2.6 pct) (+4.7 pct) (+4.5%) Operating 490 mln 493 mln 1.05

(-0.5 pct) (+6.5 pct)

(-4.5%) Recurring 498 mln 515 mln 1.07 (-3.2 pct) (+7.9 pct) (-4.3%) Net

284 mln 303 mln 640 mln

(-6.3 pct) (+2.5 pct) (-18.2%) EPS Y85.44 Y91.23 Y192.55 Annual div

Y40.00 Y40.00 -Q2 div Y20.00 Y20.00

-Q4 div Y20.00

Y20.00

NOTE - Hoshiiryou-Sanki Co Ltd is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7634.TK1.