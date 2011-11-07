BRIEF-Pegavision to pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016
Feb 8 Pegavision Corp: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/7rhXyb Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Nov 7 (Reuters) -
HOSHIIRYOU-SANKI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.10 3.99 8.60 (+2.6 pct) (+4.7 pct) (+4.5%) Operating 490 mln 493 mln 1.05
(-0.5 pct) (+6.5 pct)
(-4.5%) Recurring 498 mln 515 mln 1.07 (-3.2 pct) (+7.9 pct) (-4.3%) Net
284 mln 303 mln 640 mln
(-6.3 pct) (+2.5 pct) (-18.2%) EPS Y85.44 Y91.23 Y192.55 Annual div
Y40.00 Y40.00 -Q2 div Y20.00 Y20.00
-Q4 div Y20.00
Y20.00
NOTE - Hoshiiryou-Sanki Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7634.TK1.
Feb 8 Pegavision Corp: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/7rhXyb Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Oncosec to present new clinical data from phase 2 combination study at ASCO-SITC clinical immuno-oncology symposium and corporate updates at two investment conferences in February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday: