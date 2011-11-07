Nov 7 (Reuters) -

TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 123.07 122.12 240.00 (+0.8 pct) (+12.4 pct) (-2.4%) Operating 7.36 10.05 17.00

(-26.7 pct) (+99.4 pct) (-11.2%) Recurring 7.20 9.91 17.00 (-27.4 pct) (+96.8 pct) (-10.5%) Net

3.53 5.91 9.50

(-40.3 pct) (+172.4 pct) (-17.5%) EPS Y11.84 Y19.82 Y31.84 Annual div

Y12.00 Y12.00 -Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00

-Q4 div Y6.00

Y6.00

NOTE - Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co Ltd is a printing ink maker.

