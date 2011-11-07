UPDATE 2-China halts construction at major Lotte project amid THAAD tension
* Tough China stance on Korea firms seen in Seoul as response to THAAD
Nov 7 (Reuters) -
TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 123.07 122.12 240.00 (+0.8 pct) (+12.4 pct) (-2.4%) Operating 7.36 10.05 17.00
(-26.7 pct) (+99.4 pct) (-11.2%) Recurring 7.20 9.91 17.00 (-27.4 pct) (+96.8 pct) (-10.5%) Net
3.53 5.91 9.50
(-40.3 pct) (+172.4 pct) (-17.5%) EPS Y11.84 Y19.82 Y31.84 Annual div
Y12.00 Y12.00 -Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q4 div Y6.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co Ltd is a printing ink maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4634.TK1.
* Tough China stance on Korea firms seen in Seoul as response to THAAD
* 2016 EBITDA slightly better than expected, no dividend (Add shares, analyst comments)
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.