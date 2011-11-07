Nov 7 (Reuters) -

DAITO BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 7.20 6.70 Recurring 800 mln 400 mln Net 400 mln 100 mln

NOTE - Daito Bank Ltd is a regional bank. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8563.TK1.