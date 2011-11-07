Nov 7 (Reuters) -
MITUBISHI RESEARCH INSTITUTE INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 72.50 73.32 75.50
36.80 (-1.1 pct) (-0.2 pct)
(+4.1%) (+4.1%)
Operating 2.54 4.88 3.57
1.84 (-48.0 pct) (-10.5 pct)
(+40.7%) (-7.6%)
Recurring 2.91 5.03 3.69
1.88 (-42.2 pct) (-9.7 pct)
(+27.0%) (-15.5%)
Net 1.26 2.52 1.76
840 mln
(-50.1 pct) (-15.5 pct) (+40.2%)
(-16.2%)
EPS Y76.45 Y153.22 Y107.16
Y51.14
Annual div Y30.00 Y40.00 Y30.00
-Q2 div Y15.00 Y12.50
Y15.00 -Q4 div Y15.00
Y27.50 Y15.00
NOTE - Mitubishi Research Institute Inc is the full company
name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3636.TK1.