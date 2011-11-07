Nov 7 (Reuters) -

JAPAN LIVING SERVICE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

4.17 4.05 5.75

(+3.0 pct) (+1.2 pct) Operating 133 mln 104 mln 242 mln

(+28.2 pct) (+242.1 pct) Recurring 121 mln 110 mln 209 mln

(+9.6 pct) (+704.7 pct) Net 70 mln 90 mln 146 mln

(-22.8 pct) EPS Y4.67 Y6.04 Y9.78

NOTE - Japan Living Service Co Ltd is a major real estate agent.

