BRIEF-Bank Of Jinzhou resolves to appoint Huo Lingbo as vice chairman of fourth session of board
resolved to appoint Huo Lingbo as vice chairman, exec director, of fourth session of board
Nov 7 (Reuters) -
JAPAN LIVING SERVICE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
4.17 4.05 5.75
(+3.0 pct) (+1.2 pct) Operating 133 mln 104 mln 242 mln
(+28.2 pct) (+242.1 pct) Recurring 121 mln 110 mln 209 mln
(+9.6 pct) (+704.7 pct) Net 70 mln 90 mln 146 mln
(-22.8 pct) EPS Y4.67 Y6.04 Y9.78
NOTE - Japan Living Service Co Ltd is a major real estate agent.
NOTE - Japan Living Service Co Ltd is a major real estate agent.
* disposal Of Shares Of The Company By Substantial Shareholders
Says approves listing of Banque Du Caire shares with EGP 2.25 billion issued capital