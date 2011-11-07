Nov 7 (Reuters) -

AOKI MARINE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.72 2.43 6.40 (+11.9 pct) (+15.7%) Operating loss 51 mln prft 154 mln prft 130 mln (+21.5%) Recurring loss 24 mln prft 188 mln prft 155 mln

(-8.3%) Net

loss 26 mln prft 339 mln prft 150 mln

(-25.0%)

EPS loss Y3.17 prft Y40.50 prft Y18.02 Shares 8 mln

8 mln Annual div

Y6.00 Y6.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y6.00

Y6.00

NOTE - Aoki Marine Co Ltd is a leader in land reclamation work.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

