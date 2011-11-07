Nov 7 (Reuters) -
AOKI MARINE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.72
2.43 6.40
(+11.9 pct) (+15.7%)
Operating loss 51 mln prft 154 mln prft 130 mln
(+21.5%) Recurring loss 24 mln prft
188 mln prft 155 mln
(-8.3%) Net
loss 26 mln prft 339 mln prft 150 mln
(-25.0%)
EPS loss Y3.17 prft Y40.50
prft Y18.02 Shares 8 mln
8 mln Annual div
Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y6.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Aoki Marine Co Ltd is a leader in land reclamation
work.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
