Nov 7 (Reuters) -

APAMANSHOP HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 42.58 43.00 Operating 2.19 2.00 Recurring 859 mln 650 mln Net loss 3.13 loss 1.80 NOTE - Apamanshop Holdings publishes information magazines on rental apartments. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8889.TK1.