BRIEF-Bank Of Jinzhou resolves to appoint Huo Lingbo as vice chairman of fourth session of board
resolved to appoint Huo Lingbo as vice chairman, exec director, of fourth session of board
Nov 7 (Reuters) -
APAMANSHOP HOLDINGS
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 42.58 43.00 Operating 2.19 2.00 Recurring 859 mln 650 mln Net loss 3.13 loss 1.80 NOTE - Apamanshop Holdings publishes information magazines on rental apartments. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8889.TK1.
* disposal Of Shares Of The Company By Substantial Shareholders
disposal Of Shares Of The Company By Substantial Shareholders

Says approves listing of Banque Du Caire shares with EGP 2.25 billion issued capital