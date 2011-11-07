Nov 7 (Reuters) -
ALPHA SYSTEMS INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 10.88
12.45 24.00
(-12.6 pct) (+1.3 pct) (-3.4%)
Operating 779 mln 920 mln 2.00
(-15.3 pct) (-28.3 pct)
(+35.3%) Recurring 826 mln
967 mln 2.05 (-14.6
pct) (-26.7 pct) (+30.9%) Net
469 mln 552 mln 1.15
(-15.0 pct) (-28.4 pct)
(+30.3%) EPS Y37.99
Y44.71 Y92.98 Shares 12
mln 12 mln Annual div
Y40.00
Y40.00
-Q2 div Y20.00 Y20.00
-Q4 div Y20.00
Y20.00
NOTE - Alpha Systems Inc develops software for
telecommunications companies.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4719.TK1.