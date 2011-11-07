Nov 7 (Reuters) -

ALPHA SYSTEMS INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 10.88 12.45 24.00 (-12.6 pct) (+1.3 pct) (-3.4%) Operating 779 mln 920 mln 2.00

(-15.3 pct) (-28.3 pct) (+35.3%) Recurring 826 mln 967 mln 2.05 (-14.6 pct) (-26.7 pct) (+30.9%) Net

469 mln 552 mln 1.15

(-15.0 pct) (-28.4 pct) (+30.3%) EPS Y37.99 Y44.71 Y92.98 Shares 12 mln 12 mln Annual div

Y40.00 Y40.00 -Q2 div Y20.00 Y20.00

-Q4 div Y20.00

Y20.00

NOTE - Alpha Systems Inc develops software for telecommunications companies.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

