Nov 7 (Reuters) -

SHINTO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.34 2.07 4.83 8.78 (+13.4 pct) (+9.6 pct) Operating 99 mln 73 mln 161 mln

195 mln

(+35.0 pct) (+100.3 pct)

Recurring 102 mln 78 mln

163 mln 201 mln

(+31.2 pct) (+143.2 pct)

Net 67 mln 31 mln

88 mln 105 mln

(+111.8 pct) (+69.9 pct)

EPS Y16.98 Y8.01

Y22.10 Y26.37

NOTE - Shinto Co Ltd is a clay roofing tile maker.

