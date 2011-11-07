Nov 7 (Reuters) -

ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 33.95 33.00 Operating 2.05 800 mln Recurring prft 203 mln loss 500 mln Net loss 219 mln loss 600 mln

NOTE - Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd is a major maker of titanium oxide.