Nov 7 (Reuters) -

A & A MATERIAL CORP

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 16.00 17.40 Operating

80 mln 300 mln Recurring 100 mln 100 mln Net loss 170 mln loss 100 mln

NOTE - A & A Material Corp is a producer of asbestos slate and ceramic construction materials. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5391.TK1.