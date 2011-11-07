Nov 7 (Reuters) -

KAWAMOTO CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 14.83 15.01 30.80 (-1.2 pct) (-9.3 pct) (+1.6%) Operating 185 mln 96 mln 475 mln

(+92.2 pct) (-80.1 pct)

(+9.0%) Recurring prft 91 mln loss 60 mln prft 295 mln

(+26.5%) Net

prft 41 mln loss 34 mln prft 155 mln

(+13.3%)

EPS prft Y7.00 loss Y5.69 prft Y25.86 Shares 6 mln

6 mln Annual div

Y15.00 Y14.00 -Q2 div Y8.00 Y7.00

-Q4 div Y7.00

Y7.00

NOTE - Kawamoto Corp is a leading medical sanitary products maker.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

