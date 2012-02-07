BRIEF-RTI Surgical Q4 revenue $71.3 million
* RTI Surgical announces 2016 fourth quarter, full year results; initiates actions to improve execution and return to profitable growth
Feb 7 (Reuters) -
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 18.30 trln 18.20 trln Operating 270.00 200.00 Pretax 270.00 170.00 Net 200.00 180.00 NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys strong domestic market share and boasts highly efficient and lean production system.. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7203.TK1.
* Green Dot Corp - on Feb 17 Mark Shifke notified co of intention to step down as CFO of co once his successor is appointed - SEC filing
* Luxor Industrial Corp - John Taylor and Blair Nutting have resigned as directors of company