Nov 7 (Reuters) -
RENAISSANCE INCORPORATED
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 18.13
18.57 37.06
(-2.3 pct) (+2.6 pct) (0.0%)
Operating 519 mln 358 mln 1.35
(+45.0 pct) (+9.5 pct)
(+17.3%) Recurring 479 mln
331 mln 1.30 (+44.6
pct) (+28.0 pct) (+23.9%) Net
120 mln 6 mln 520 mln
(-67.0 pct)
(+80.4%) EPS Y5.65
Y0.29 Y24.32 Shares 21
mln 21 mln Annual div
Y6.00
Y4.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Renaissance Incorporated operates fitness clubs.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
