Nov 7 (Reuters) -

RENAISSANCE INCORPORATED

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 18.13 18.57 37.06 (-2.3 pct) (+2.6 pct) (0.0%) Operating 519 mln 358 mln 1.35

(+45.0 pct) (+9.5 pct) (+17.3%) Recurring 479 mln 331 mln 1.30 (+44.6 pct) (+28.0 pct) (+23.9%) Net

120 mln 6 mln 520 mln

(-67.0 pct) (+80.4%) EPS Y5.65 Y0.29 Y24.32 Shares 21 mln 21 mln Annual div

Y6.00 Y4.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y4.00

Y6.00

NOTE - Renaissance Incorporated operates fitness clubs.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2378.TK1.