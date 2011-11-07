Nov 7 (Reuters) -

FUJI SOFT INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 65.79 66.82 134.00 (-1.6 pct) (-7.7 pct) (-0.6%) Operating 2.10 1.53 4.50

(+37.8 pct) (-6.7 pct) (+18.6%) Recurring 1.55 1.58 3.70 (-1.6 pct) (-2.5 pct) (+1.4%) Net

264 mln 1.29 1.30

(-79.5 pct) (+2.9 pct) (-48.2%) EPS Y8.31 Y40.50 Y40.77 Annual div

Y20.00 Y20.00 -Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y10.00

NOTE - Fuji Soft Inc is a software development company.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9749.TK1.