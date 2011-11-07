BRIEF-Pegavision to pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016
Feb 8 Pegavision Corp: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/7rhXyb Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Nov 7 (Reuters) -
TOWA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 23.06 21.87 48.00 (+5.5 pct) (+14.7 pct) (+4.0%) Operating 4.66 4.45 8.40
(+4.8 pct) (+18.6 pct) (-13.0%) Recurring 4.76 4.22 8.30 (+12.9 pct) (+32.7 pct) (-11.7%) Net
2.92 2.64 5.10
(+10.3 pct) (+38.3 pct) (-12.8%) EPS Y169.83 Y153.91 Y297.08 Annual div
Y75.00 Y65.00 -Q2 div Y40.00 Y30.00
-Q4 div Y35.00
Y35.00
NOTE - Towa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a generic drug maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4553.TK1.
Feb 8 Pegavision Corp: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/7rhXyb Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Oncosec to present new clinical data from phase 2 combination study at ASCO-SITC clinical immuno-oncology symposium and corporate updates at two investment conferences in February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday: