Nov 7 (Reuters) -

TOWA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 23.06 21.87 48.00 (+5.5 pct) (+14.7 pct) (+4.0%) Operating 4.66 4.45 8.40

(+4.8 pct) (+18.6 pct) (-13.0%) Recurring 4.76 4.22 8.30 (+12.9 pct) (+32.7 pct) (-11.7%) Net

2.92 2.64 5.10

(+10.3 pct) (+38.3 pct) (-12.8%) EPS Y169.83 Y153.91 Y297.08 Annual div

Y75.00 Y65.00 -Q2 div Y40.00 Y30.00

-Q4 div Y35.00

Y35.00

NOTE - Towa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a generic drug maker.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4553.TK1.