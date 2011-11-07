Nov 7 (Reuters) -
SCINEX CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.71
4.12 9.40
(+14.3 pct) (+8.5 pct) (+11.9%)
Operating 235 mln 254 mln 560 mln
(-7.4 pct) (+525.5 pct)
(+3.8%) Recurring 239 mln
267 mln 580 mln (-10.4
pct) (+208.2 pct) (+2.0%) Net
146 mln 131 mln 280 mln
(+10.9 pct) (+147.3 pct)
(+12.6%) EPS Y26.44
Y23.85 Y50.62 Diluted EPS
Y25.09 Y23.02
Annual div Y5.00
Y5.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Scinex Corp is the full company name.
