UPDATE 1-SoftBank shares up; sources say co willing to cede control of Sprint
* Potential deal could improve SoftBank's credit rating-analyst (Adds analyst comment, background)
Feb 7 (Reuters) -
CHIYODA CORP
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 13.00 yen 10.00 yen
NOTE - Chiyoda Corp is a leading plant engineering company.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6366.TK1.
* Potential deal could improve SoftBank's credit rating-analyst (Adds analyst comment, background)
TOKYO, Feb 20 Shares in SoftBank Group Corp rose 2 percent in morning trade on Monday after a Reuters report that the Japanese company is prepared to cede control of Sprint Corp to T-Mobile US Inc to clinch a merger of the two U.S. wireless carriers.
KANDAHAR AIRFIELD, Afghanistan, Feb 20 At a recent, at times chaotic live-fire exercise near NATO's military base in Kandahar, Romanian army Master Sergeant Liviv Sandulache's advice to the assembled Afghan officers was simple: