Nov 7 (Reuters) -

CMIC CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

16.21 15.31

(+5.9 pct) (+7.1 pct) Operating 805 mln 1.03

(-21.7 pct) (+60.2 pct) Recurring 1.27 1.25

(+1.6 pct) (+113.6 pct) Net

736 mln 650 mln

(+13.3 pct) (+122.6 pct) EPS

Y40.94 Y739.58 Annual div

Y282.00 Y530.00 Y31.00 -Q2 div Y265.00 Y190.00 Y15.50 -Q4 div Y17.00 Y340.00 Y15.50

NOTE - Cmic Co Ltd conducts clinical trials on behalf of pharmaceutical makers.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2309.TK1.