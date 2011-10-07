Oct 7 (Reuters) -

IWAKI & CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

40.40 36.85 54.00

(+9.6 pct) (+5.2 pct) Operating 1.03 336 mln 1.40

(+207.2 pct) (+111.6 pct) Recurring 1.10 451 mln 1.40

(+144.2 pct) Net

1.49 180 mln 1.80

(+728.0 pct) EPS

Y51.56 Y7.48 Y59.91

NOTE - Iwaki & Co Ltd is a leading wholesaler of pharmaceutical materials and products.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8095.TK1.