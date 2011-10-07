Oct 7 (Reuters) -
IWAKI & CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
40.40 36.85 54.00
(+9.6 pct) (+5.2 pct)
Operating 1.03 336 mln 1.40
(+207.2 pct) (+111.6 pct)
Recurring 1.10 451 mln 1.40
(+144.2 pct) Net
1.49 180 mln 1.80
(+728.0 pct) EPS
Y51.56 Y7.48 Y59.91
NOTE - Iwaki & Co Ltd is a leading wholesaler of
pharmaceutical materials and products.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8095.TK1.