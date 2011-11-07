Nov 7 (Reuters) -

SECUAVAIL INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 490 mln 456 mln 1.00 (+7.3 pct) (-12.1 pct) (+6.2%) Operating loss 21 mln loss 57 mln prft 2 mln

Recurring loss 21 mln loss 57 mln prft 2 mln Net loss 21 mln loss 66 mln nil EPS loss Y676.32 loss Y2,042.21 nil Shares

32,400 32,400

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - SecuAvail Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3042.TK1.