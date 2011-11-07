Nov 7 (Reuters) -
SECUAVAIL INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 490 mln
456 mln 1.00
(+7.3 pct) (-12.1 pct) (+6.2%)
Operating loss 21 mln loss 57 mln prft 2 mln
Recurring loss 21 mln loss 57 mln
prft 2 mln Net loss 21 mln loss
66 mln nil EPS loss
Y676.32 loss Y2,042.21 nil Shares
32,400 32,400
Annual div
nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - SecuAvail Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3042.TK1.