Nov 7 (Reuters) -

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 163.92 138.11 320.00 (+18.7 pct) (+21.6 pct) (+11.0%) Operating 18.09 13.46 31.00

(+34.4 pct) (+128.4 pct)

(+4.0%) Recurring 18.56 13.39 33.00 (+38.6 pct) (+104.3 pct) (+6.6%) Net

12.27 7.49 21.50

(+63.9 pct) (+88.9 pct) (+1.8%) EPS Y60.46 Y41.23 Y105.91 Annual div

Y22.00 Y22.00 -Q2 div Y11.00 Y10.00

-Q4 div Y12.00

Y11.00

NOTE - Nippon Shokubai Co Ltd is a leading chemical catalyst maker, strong in water-absorbent resins.

