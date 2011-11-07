UPDATE 2-China halts construction at major Lotte project amid THAAD tension
* Tough China stance on Korea firms seen in Seoul as response to THAAD
Nov 7 (Reuters) -
NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 163.92 138.11 320.00 (+18.7 pct) (+21.6 pct) (+11.0%) Operating 18.09 13.46 31.00
(+34.4 pct) (+128.4 pct)
(+4.0%) Recurring 18.56 13.39 33.00 (+38.6 pct) (+104.3 pct) (+6.6%) Net
12.27 7.49 21.50
(+63.9 pct) (+88.9 pct) (+1.8%) EPS Y60.46 Y41.23 Y105.91 Annual div
Y22.00 Y22.00 -Q2 div Y11.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y12.00
Y11.00
NOTE - Nippon Shokubai Co Ltd is a leading chemical catalyst maker, strong in water-absorbent resins.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4114.TK1.
* Tough China stance on Korea firms seen in Seoul as response to THAAD
* 2016 EBITDA slightly better than expected, no dividend (Add shares, analyst comments)
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.