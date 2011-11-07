Nov 7 (Reuters) -

PACIFIC SYSTEMS CORP

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.61 3.89 Operating nil loss 6 mln Recurring prft 6 mln loss 21 mln Net loss 5 mln loss 46 mln

NOTE - Pacific Systems Corp is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3847.TK1.