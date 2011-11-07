Nov 7 (Reuters) -

THE YASUDA WAREHOUSE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 17.12 16.66 34.20 (+2.8 pct) (+3.4 pct) (+1.7%) Operating 1.25 1.20 2.40

(+4.3 pct) (-10.3 pct)

(+3.5%) Recurring 1.22 1.12 2.30 (+8.9 pct) (-8.8 pct) (+3.5%) Net

709 mln 279 mln 1.25

(+153.5 pct) (-61.1 pct) (+30.5%) EPS Y23.38 Y9.22 Y41.20 Annual div

Y14.00 Y14.00 -Q2 div Y7.00 Y7.00

-Q4 div Y7.00

Y7.00

NOTE - The Yasuda Warehouse Co Ltd is a transport and warehousing company.

