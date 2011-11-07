Nov 7 (Reuters) -
THE YASUDA WAREHOUSE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 17.12
16.66 34.20
(+2.8 pct) (+3.4 pct) (+1.7%)
Operating 1.25 1.20 2.40
(+4.3 pct) (-10.3 pct)
(+3.5%) Recurring 1.22
1.12 2.30
(+8.9 pct) (-8.8 pct) (+3.5%) Net
709 mln 279 mln 1.25
(+153.5 pct) (-61.1 pct)
(+30.5%) EPS Y23.38
Y9.22 Y41.20 Annual div
Y14.00 Y14.00
-Q2 div Y7.00 Y7.00
-Q4 div Y7.00
Y7.00
NOTE - The Yasuda Warehouse Co Ltd is a transport and
warehousing company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9324.TK1.