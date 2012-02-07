Feb 7 (Reuters) -
TOKYU CONSTRUCTION CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 3.00 yen 5.00 yen
-Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - Tokyu Construction Co Ltd took over the construction
business from former Tokyu Construction in October 2003.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 1720.TK1.