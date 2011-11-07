Nov 7 (Reuters) -
MIYOSHI OIL & FAT CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
35.52 32.40 46.30
(+9.6 pct) (-2.2 pct)
Operating 623 mln 1.80 1.05
(-65.3 pct)
Recurring 594 mln 1.80 960 mln
(-67.0 pct)
Net 186 mln 1.18 420 mln
(-84.2 pct)
EPS Y1.81 Y11.44 Y4.08
NOTE - Miyoshi Oil & Fat Co Ltd is a major maker of
commercial-use cooking oils.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
