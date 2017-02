Nov 7 (Reuters) -

EM SYSTEMS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.23 4.08 8.63 (+3.8 pct) (-9.1 pct) (+5.2%) Operating prft 286 mln loss 311 mln prft 648 mln (+650.2%) Recurring prft 400 mln loss 186 mln prft 813 mln

(+155.4%) Net

217 mln 929 mln 409 mln

(-76.6 pct) (-64.4%)

EPS Y27.98 Y116.88

Y52.67 Diluted EPS Y27.77 Y116.25

NOTE - EM Systems Co Ltd is a developer/marketer of computer systems for dispensing drugs.

