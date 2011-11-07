Nov 7 (Reuters) -
KAYABA INDUSTRY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 164.73
155.93 338.00
(+5.6 pct) (+41.6 pct) (+5.6%)
Operating 12.49 12.61 22.00
(-1.0 pct)
(-8.9%) Recurring 12.00
11.76 21.00
(+2.0 pct) (-12.4%) Net
7.15 8.06 13.00
(-11.3 pct)
(-23.6%) EPS Y32.33
Y36.89 Y58.81 Annual div
Y8.00 Y8.00
-Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Kayaba Industry Co Ltd is a major maker of hydraulic
shock absorbers used in cars, motorbikes.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7242.TK1.