Nov 7 (Reuters) -

NIPPON PALLET POOL CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.69 2.63 5.40 (+2.4 pct) (-3.9 pct) (+2.1%) Operating prft 153 mln loss 16 mln prft 208 mln

(-167.2 pct) (+134.5%) Recurring 157 mln 64 mln 200 mln (+145.9 pct) (-16.2 pct) (-14.7%) Net

73 mln 3 mln 100 mln

(+1899.7 pct) (-91.2 pct)

EPS Y8.62 Y0.43

Y11.77 Shares 9 mln 9 mln Annual div

Y7.00 Y7.00 -Q4 div Y7.00 Y7.00

NOTE - Nippon Pallet Pool Co Ltd leases pallets and other equipment related to transportation services.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4690.TK1.