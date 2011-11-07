Nov 7 (Reuters) -
NIPPON PALLET POOL CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.69
2.63 5.40
(+2.4 pct) (-3.9 pct) (+2.1%)
Operating prft 153 mln loss 16 mln prft 208 mln
(-167.2 pct)
(+134.5%) Recurring 157 mln
64 mln 200 mln (+145.9
pct) (-16.2 pct) (-14.7%) Net
73 mln 3 mln 100 mln
(+1899.7 pct) (-91.2 pct)
EPS Y8.62 Y0.43
Y11.77 Shares 9 mln
9 mln Annual div
Y7.00 Y7.00
-Q4 div Y7.00 Y7.00
NOTE - Nippon Pallet Pool Co Ltd leases pallets and other
equipment related to transportation services.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
