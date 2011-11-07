Nov 7 (Reuters) -

ASAHI NET INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.47 3.48 7.07 (-0.4 pct) (+4.4 pct) (+1.3%) Operating 847 mln 779 mln 1.71

(+8.8 pct) (+2.1 pct)

(+3.2%) Recurring 852 mln 789 mln 1.73 (+8.0 pct) (+1.3 pct) (+3.3%) Net

504 mln 459 mln 1.01

(+9.9 pct) (0.0 pct) (+4.1%) EPS Y15.83 Y14.41 Y31.68 Shares 32 mln 32 mln Annual div

Y15.00 Y14.00 -Q2 div Y7.50 Y7.00

-Q4 div Y7.00

Y7.50

NOTE - Asahi Net Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3834.TK1.