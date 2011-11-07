Nov 7 (Reuters) -
YAHAGI CONSTRUCTION CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 30.79
32.54 67.00
(-5.4 pct) (-19.6 pct) (+8.7%)
Operating 3.04 3.86 3.95
(-21.4 pct) (-6.1 pct)
(-10.8%) Recurring 2.80
3.56 3.40
(-21.4 pct) (-6.1 pct) (-10.5%) Net
1.63 1.87 1.60
(-12.8 pct) (-1.6 pct)
(-16.6%) EPS Y37.54
Y43.04 Y36.86 Annual div
Y14.00 Y14.00
-Q2 div Y7.00 Y7.00
-Q4 div Y7.00
Y7.00
NOTE - Yahagi Construction Co Ltd is a construction
company.
