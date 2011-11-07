Nov 7 (Reuters) -
TORIGOE FLOUR MILLING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
15.47 15.68 22.25
(-1.4 pct) (-12.6 pct)
Operating 1.32 1.42 2.22
(-7.6 pct) (-24.0 pct)
Recurring 1.37 1.49 2.28
(-8.3 pct) (-22.4 pct) Net
788 mln 797 mln 1.35
(-1.0 pct) (-29.9 pct) EPS
Y33.17 Y30.66 Y51.91
NOTE - Torigoe Flour Milling Co Ltd is a flour milling
company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
