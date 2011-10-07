Oct 7 (Reuters) -
OSAKA ORGANIC CHEMICAL INDUSTRY LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
16.90 16.51 23.49
(+2.4 pct) (+32.2 pct)
Operating 1.33 1.58 1.94
(-15.5 pct)
Recurring 1.39 1.60 1.97
(-13.0 pct) (+847.6 pct) Net
688 mln 1.06 1.12
(-35.0 pct) EPS
Y31.02 Y51.68 Y49.86
NOTE - Osaka Organic Chemical Industry Ltd is a
medium-scale fine chemical maker.
