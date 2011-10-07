Oct 7 (Reuters) -

OTAKE CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.28 5.02 11.00 23.00 (+5.3 pct) (+7.0 pct) Operating 67 mln 8 mln 160 mln

390 mln

(+745.1 pct)

Recurring 96 mln 37 mln

210 mln 490 mln

(+159.3 pct) (+92.1 pct)

Net 101 mln 12 mln

150 mln 320 mln

(+741.0 pct) (+32.2 pct)

EPS Y24.55 Y2.92

Y36.16 Y77.14

NOTE - Otake Corp is a specialist trader of valves and other piping materials.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

