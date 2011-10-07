Oct 7 (Reuters) -
OTAKE CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010
Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.28
5.02 11.00 23.00
(+5.3 pct) (+7.0 pct)
Operating 67 mln 8 mln 160 mln
390 mln
(+745.1 pct)
Recurring 96 mln 37 mln
210 mln 490 mln
(+159.3 pct) (+92.1 pct)
Net 101 mln 12 mln
150 mln 320 mln
(+741.0 pct) (+32.2 pct)
EPS Y24.55 Y2.92
Y36.16 Y77.14
NOTE - Otake Corp is a specialist trader of valves and
other piping materials.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
