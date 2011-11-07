BRIEF-Bank Of Jinzhou resolves to appoint Huo Lingbo as vice chairman of fourth session of board
* resolved to appoint Huo Lingbo as vice chairman, exec director, of fourth session of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 7 (Reuters) -
THE BANK OF KOCHI LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 10.00 10.00 Recurring 1.33 650 mln Net 1.21 600 mln
NOTE - The Bank of Kochi Ltd is a regional bank. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8416.TK1.
* resolved to appoint Huo Lingbo as vice chairman, exec director, of fourth session of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* disposal Of Shares Of The Company By Substantial Shareholders
* Says approves listing of Banque Du Caire shares with EGP 2.25 billion issued capital Source(http://bit.ly/2k2gr1R) Further company coverage: [ ]