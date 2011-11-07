Nov 7 (Reuters) -

THE BANK OF KOCHI LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 10.00 10.00 Recurring 1.33 650 mln Net 1.21 600 mln

NOTE - The Bank of Kochi Ltd is a regional bank. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8416.TK1.