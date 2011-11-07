Nov 7 (Reuters) -
NIPPON THOMPSON CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 23.16
21.38 44.00
(+8.4 pct) (+106.5 pct) (+0.3%)
Operating 2.16 2.18 4.00
(-1.2 pct)
(-8.3%) Recurring 1.91
2.07 3.50
(-7.4 pct) (-14.9%) Net
1.81 1.26 3.40
(+43.0 pct)
(+11.3%) EPS Y24.60
Y17.20 Y46.29 Diluted EPS
Y22.25
Annual div Y13.00
Y10.00
-Q2 div Y6.50 Y4.50
-Q4 div Y5.50
Y6.50
NOTE - Nippon Thompson Co Ltd is a specialised maker of
needle roller bearings.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
