Nov 7 (Reuters) -

HANSHIN DIESEL WORKS LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.99 6.75 12.00 (-11.2 pct) (-19.2 pct) (-2.6%) Operating 635 mln 554 mln 650 mln

(+14.7 pct) (-43.3 pct)

(-3.3%) Recurring 686 mln 573 mln 700 mln (+19.6 pct) (-36.9 pct) (+2.4%) Net

386 mln 321 mln 400 mln

(+20.0 pct) (-41.0 pct) (+37.7%) EPS Y24.19 Y20.15 Y25.05 Shares 16 mln 16 mln Annual div

Y3.00 Y3.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Hanshin Diesel Works Ltd produces diesel engines for ships.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6018.TK1.