Nov 7 (Reuters) -
HANSHIN DIESEL WORKS LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.99
6.75 12.00
(-11.2 pct) (-19.2 pct) (-2.6%)
Operating 635 mln 554 mln 650 mln
(+14.7 pct) (-43.3 pct)
(-3.3%) Recurring 686 mln
573 mln 700 mln (+19.6
pct) (-36.9 pct) (+2.4%) Net
386 mln 321 mln 400 mln
(+20.0 pct) (-41.0 pct)
(+37.7%) EPS Y24.19
Y20.15 Y25.05 Shares 16
mln 16 mln Annual div
Y3.00
Y3.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Hanshin Diesel Works Ltd produces diesel engines for
ships.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6018.TK1.