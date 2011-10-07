Oct 7 (Reuters) -

SUBARU CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.74 1.76 3.73 (-1.4 pct) (-0.5 pct) (-1.1%) Operating loss 38 mln loss 75 mln prft 209 mln

(+0.3%) Recurring loss 38 mln loss 82 mln prft 208 mln

(+4.7%) Net

loss 27 mln loss 60 mln prft 115 mln

(+167.6%)

EPS loss Y4.45 loss Y9.56 prft Y18.33 Shares 7 mln

7 mln Annual div

Y12.00 Y12.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y12.00

Y12.00

NOTE - Subaru Co Ltd operates a cram school chain.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

