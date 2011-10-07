Oct 7 (Reuters) -
SUBARU CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.74
1.76 3.73
(-1.4 pct) (-0.5 pct) (-1.1%)
Operating loss 38 mln loss 75 mln prft 209 mln
(+0.3%) Recurring loss 38 mln loss
82 mln prft 208 mln
(+4.7%) Net
loss 27 mln loss 60 mln prft 115 mln
(+167.6%)
EPS loss Y4.45 loss Y9.56
prft Y18.33 Shares 7 mln
7 mln Annual div
Y12.00 Y12.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y12.00
Y12.00
NOTE - Subaru Co Ltd operates a cram school chain.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9778.TK1.