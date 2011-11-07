Nov 7 (Reuters) -

NIHON KOHDEN CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 55.30 52.53 120.00 (+5.3 pct) (+5.4 pct) (+5.8%) Operating 4.15 4.10 11.00

(+1.2 pct) (+7.9 pct)

(+3.8%) Recurring 3.84 3.87 11.00 (-0.8 pct) (+1.5 pct) (+4.1%) Net

2.31 2.61 7.10

(-11.5 pct) (+15.8 pct) (+8.0%) EPS Y52.54 Y59.39 Y161.61 Annual div

Y42.00 Y44.00 -Q2 div Y21.00 Y19.00

-Q4 div Y25.00

Y21.00

NOTE - Nihon Kohden Corp is a specialist maker of medical equipment, such as monitors, pacemakers.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6849.TK1.