India's Cipla Q3 profit up 43.7 pct, tops estimates
MUMBAI, Feb 8 Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd reported a 43.7 percent jump in third-quarter net profit, beating analysts' expectations.
Nov 7 (Reuters) -
NIHON KOHDEN CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 55.30 52.53 120.00 (+5.3 pct) (+5.4 pct) (+5.8%) Operating 4.15 4.10 11.00
(+1.2 pct) (+7.9 pct)
(+3.8%) Recurring 3.84 3.87 11.00 (-0.8 pct) (+1.5 pct) (+4.1%) Net
2.31 2.61 7.10
(-11.5 pct) (+15.8 pct) (+8.0%) EPS Y52.54 Y59.39 Y161.61 Annual div
Y42.00 Y44.00 -Q2 div Y21.00 Y19.00
-Q4 div Y25.00
Y21.00
NOTE - Nihon Kohden Corp is a specialist maker of medical equipment, such as monitors, pacemakers.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6849.TK1.
MUMBAI, Feb 8 Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd reported a 43.7 percent jump in third-quarter net profit, beating analysts' expectations.
Feb 8 Pegavision Corp: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/7rhXyb Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Oncosec to present new clinical data from phase 2 combination study at ASCO-SITC clinical immuno-oncology symposium and corporate updates at two investment conferences in February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: