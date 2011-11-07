Nov 7 (Reuters) -

MITUBISHI RESEARCH INSTITUTE INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 28.01 28.81 28.00

12.85 (-2.8 pct) (+3.7 pct)

(0.0%) (-3.5%) Operating 954 mln 2.59

(-63.2 pct) (-19.8 pct)

Recurring 1.25 2.94 1.83 904 mln

(-57.6 pct) (-19.3 pct) (+46.5%)

(-4.3%) Net 820 mln 1.75 1.15

570 mln

(-53.2 pct) (-22.3 pct) (+40.2%)

(-7.9%) EPS Y49.97 Y106.75 Y70.03

Y34.72 Annual div Y30.00 Y40.00 Y30.00

-Q2 div Y15.00 Y12.50

Y15.00 -Q4 div Y15.00 Y27.50 Y15.00

NOTE - Mitubishi Research Institute Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

