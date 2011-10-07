Oct 7 (Reuters) -
SAKATA SEED CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010
Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 11.75
11.34 21.50 47.40
(+3.6 pct) (-2.1 pct)
Operating 1.65 1.62 900 mln
2.80 (+1.8 pct) (+32.8 pct)
Recurring 1.68
1.46 1.00 3.10
(+15.1 pct) (+3.2 pct) Net
990 mln 670 mln 500 mln
2.10 (+47.8 pct) (-36.8 pct)
EPS Y22.00
Y14.59 Y10.95 Y45.97
NOTE - Sakata Seed Corp is a major seed and seedling
company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 1377.TK1.