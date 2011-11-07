Nov 7 (Reuters) -

GOODMAN CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 4.49 3.21 (+40.0 pct) (-7.9 pct) Operating 342 mln 48 mln

(+602.1 pct) Recurring prft 248 mln loss 234 mln Net prft 121 mln loss 215 mln EPS prft Y8.25 loss Y23.20 Diluted EPS Y5.97

NOTE - Goodman Co Ltd is a trading company dealing in disposable medical equipment.

