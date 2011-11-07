BRIEF-Pegavision to pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016
Feb 8 Pegavision Corp: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/7rhXyb Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Nov 7 (Reuters) -
GOODMAN CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 4.49 3.21 (+40.0 pct) (-7.9 pct) Operating 342 mln 48 mln
(+602.1 pct) Recurring prft 248 mln loss 234 mln Net prft 121 mln loss 215 mln EPS prft Y8.25 loss Y23.20 Diluted EPS Y5.97
NOTE - Goodman Co Ltd is a trading company dealing in disposable medical equipment.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7535.TK1.
* Oncosec to present new clinical data from phase 2 combination study at ASCO-SITC clinical immuno-oncology symposium and corporate updates at two investment conferences in February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday: