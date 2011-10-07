Oct 7 (Reuters) -
KOSHIDAKA HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012
Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 29.09 21.93 31.71
15.21 (+32.6 pct) (+15.7 pct)
(+9.0%) (+9.5%)
Operating 3.36 2.50 3.92
1.88 (+34.0 pct) (+67.3 pct)
(+16.8%) (+14.2%)
Recurring 3.34 2.58 4.00
1.91 (+29.4 pct) (+80.6 pct)
(+19.8%) (+19.3%)
Net 2.88 1.13 2.02
956 mln
(+155.7 pct) (+104.7 pct) (-29.8%)
(-51.2%)
EPS Y119,896.45 Y46,887.82 Y210.42
Y99.58
Annual div Y10,000.00 Y8,700.00 Y35.00
-Q2 div Y5,000.00 Y2,900.00
Y17.50 -Q4 div Y5,000.00
Y5,800.00 Y17.50
NOTE - Koshidaka Holdings Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
