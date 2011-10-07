Oct 7 (Reuters) -

KOSHIDAKA HOLDINGS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 29.09 21.93 31.71

15.21 (+32.6 pct) (+15.7 pct)

(+9.0%) (+9.5%) Operating 3.36 2.50 3.92

1.88 (+34.0 pct) (+67.3 pct)

(+16.8%) (+14.2%) Recurring 3.34 2.58 4.00

1.91 (+29.4 pct) (+80.6 pct)

(+19.8%) (+19.3%) Net 2.88 1.13 2.02

956 mln

(+155.7 pct) (+104.7 pct) (-29.8%)

(-51.2%) EPS Y119,896.45 Y46,887.82 Y210.42

Y99.58 Annual div Y10,000.00 Y8,700.00 Y35.00

-Q2 div Y5,000.00 Y2,900.00

Y17.50 -Q4 div Y5,000.00 Y5,800.00 Y17.50

NOTE - Koshidaka Holdings Co Ltd is the full company name.

