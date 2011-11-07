Nov 7 (Reuters) -

TOAMI CORP

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 12.00 12.70 Recurring 100 mln 300 mln Net 80 mln 286 mln

NOTE - Toami Corp is a maker of reinforcement wire mesh of buildings . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5973.TK1.