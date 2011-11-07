Nov 7 (Reuters) -

CHUO KAGAKU CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

44.90 46.77 65.60

(-4.0 pct) (-16.6 pct) Operating 1.52 1.70 3.00

(-10.6 pct) (-43.6 pct) Recurring 1.15 1.15 2.20

(+0.3 pct) (-49.2 pct) Net

556 mln 1.37 1.40

(-59.5 pct) EPS

Y27.60 Y68.17 Y69.48

NOTE - Chuo Kagaku Co Ltd is a maker of resin food containers.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7895.TK1.