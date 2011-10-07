Oct 7 (Reuters) -

DAIKEN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.51 4.51 10.00 (+0.1 pct) (-5.5 pct) (+4.4%) Operating 147 mln 175 mln 600 mln

(-16.2 pct) (+785.0 pct)

(+5.1%) Recurring 159 mln 184 mln 600 mln (-13.5 pct) (+3.1%) Net

57 mln 45 mln 300 mln

(+25.2 pct) (+0.1%) EPS Y9.74 Y7.78 Y51.05 Shares 6 mln 6 mln Annual div

Y12.00 Y12.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y12.00

Y12.00

NOTE - Daiken Co Ltd produces metal products for housing use, exterior goods.

