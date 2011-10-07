Oct 7 (Reuters) -
DAIKEN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.51
4.51 10.00
(+0.1 pct) (-5.5 pct) (+4.4%)
Operating 147 mln 175 mln 600 mln
(-16.2 pct) (+785.0 pct)
(+5.1%) Recurring 159 mln
184 mln 600 mln (-13.5
pct) (+3.1%) Net
57 mln 45 mln 300 mln
(+25.2 pct)
(+0.1%) EPS Y9.74
Y7.78 Y51.05 Shares 6
mln 6 mln Annual div
Y12.00
Y12.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y12.00
Y12.00
NOTE - Daiken Co Ltd produces metal products for housing
use, exterior goods.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
