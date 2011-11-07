BRIEF-Central China Securities says Jan net profit RMB 2.4 mln
* jan operating income rmb 53.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 7 (Reuters) -
MUSASHINO KOGYO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 837 mln 650 mln Operating 186 mln 25 mln Recurring 183 mln 12 mln Net 173 mln 10 mln
NOTE - Musashino Kogyo Co Ltd is a long-established movie theatre operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9635.TK1.
* Nine-month net loss 116,572 dinars versus profit 254,562 dinars year ago
NEW YORK/LONDON/DUBAI, Feb 8 New York-based boutique investment bank Moelis & Co has been chosen as an adviser by Saudi Aramco on its plans for what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public share offer, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.