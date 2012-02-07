UPDATE 3-Iraqi forces storm Mosul airport, military base
* U.S. special forces are deployed close to airport (Updates with capture of Mosul airport)
Feb 7 (Reuters) -
PA CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 899 mln 1.00 Operating
44 mln 50 mln Recurring 66 mln 80 mln Net 18 mln 70 mln
NOTE - PA Co Ltd operates Web pages on vocational training.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4766.TK1.
* U.S. special forces are deployed close to airport (Updates with capture of Mosul airport)
SEOUL, Feb 23 North Korea issued a rare reproach of China on Thursday saying its main diplomatic backer was "dancing to the tune" of the United States for halting North Korean coal imports because of its nuclear and missile programmes.
* Orange wants to partner with Canal Plus rather than buy stake