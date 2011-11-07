Nov 7 (Reuters) -
NICHIDEN CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 42.30
38.55 85.00
(+9.7 pct) (+49.6 pct) (+6.8%)
Operating 2.03 1.61 3.75
(+25.9 pct) (+472.3 pct)
(+8.7%) Recurring 2.11
1.70 3.90
(+24.7 pct) (+368.4 pct) (+8.4%) Net
1.23 939 mln 2.22
(+31.2 pct)
(+9.6%) EPS Y78.31
Y59.70 Y141.07 Shares 16
mln 16 mln Annual div
Y40.00
Y35.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y35.00
Y40.00
NOTE - Nichiden Corp is a major trading company dealing in
power transmission equipment.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9902.TK1.