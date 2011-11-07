Nov 7 (Reuters) -

NICHIDEN CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 42.30 38.55 85.00 (+9.7 pct) (+49.6 pct) (+6.8%) Operating 2.03 1.61 3.75

(+25.9 pct) (+472.3 pct)

(+8.7%) Recurring 2.11 1.70 3.90 (+24.7 pct) (+368.4 pct) (+8.4%) Net

1.23 939 mln 2.22

(+31.2 pct) (+9.6%) EPS Y78.31 Y59.70 Y141.07 Shares 16 mln 16 mln Annual div

Y40.00 Y35.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y35.00

Y40.00

NOTE - Nichiden Corp is a major trading company dealing in power transmission equipment.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

