FURUYA METAL CO.,LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.62 9.90 17.68 38.45 (-12.9 pct) (+103.5 pct) Operating 941 mln 1.58 2.18

4.95 (-40.6 pct) (+100.1 pct)

Recurring 934 mln 1.53 2.09 4.75 (-38.9 pct) (+98.7 pct) Net

385 mln 1.46 1.24 2.82 (-73.6 pct) (+77.4 pct)

EPS Y53.32 Y249.50 Y171.58 Y389.90 Diluted EPS Y53.13 Y248.36

NOTE - Furuya Metal Co.,Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

